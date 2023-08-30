The department of Psychology of the University of Karachi in collaboration with Sindh Higher Education Commission and Paigham-e-Pakistan organized a plenary talk on mental deprivation: hindrance in the progress of youth. The event was held at the Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium and the plenary speaker Muhammad Abdullah Hamid Gul talked about the role of youth in the progress of Pakistan and highlighted the significance of hope as a way of coping with life difficulties.

Meanwhile, during his presidential address, KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi mentioned that the solution-oriented approach of young people contributed to the success of a country. He stressed the harmony of relationships between youth, adding that he wanted to see youth become forward-moving and empowered, those who could resolve issues, have to be vocal and expressive in life.

Earlier, the KU chairperson of the department of Psychology Professor Dr Anila Amber Malik emphasized the significance of youth contribution in the development of any country. On this occasion, the Dean of Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Shaista Tabassum emphasized the role of youth as future leaders.

She further explained how mental deprivations impact the youth.Moreover, A roundtable discussion jointly organized by the Applied Economics Research Centre (AERC) of the University of Karachi, the World Bank, Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) engage with the relevant policy experts and stakeholders at the provincial level to discuss the way forward and pursue an actionable agenda for a bright future for Pakistan.

The roundtable discussion was on six different themes; achieving fiscal sustainability, transforming the private sector, unleashing the agri-food sector, achieving sustainable energy, learning poverty, and child stunting, said a statement on Wednesday. Under the project, Reforms for a Brighter Future: Time to Decide the working group has drafted Pakistan Policy Notes 2023. The participants discussed various aspects and challenges being faced by the energy sector. The group of experts and stakeholders has made recommendations and through the discussion wanted to refine the proposals. The discussion was attended by well-known personalities from academia, the private sector, and the government of Sindh.

On this occasion, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, appreciated the efforts of the organizers and said that the consultation process involving the academia would make the efforts significant to achieve the desired goals. In her concluding remarks, the KU Director AERC Professor Dr Nooreen Mujahid stated that the reform is not a one-time agenda, it is a continuous process.