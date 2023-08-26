Saudi authorities arrested 14,529 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations, according to an official report.

A total of 8,512 people were arrested for violations of residency laws, while 3,959 were held over illegal border crossing attempts and a further 2,058 for labor-related issues.

The report showed that among the 898 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 63 percent were Yemeni, 36 percent Ethiopian, and 1 percent were of other nationalities.

A further 64 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and five were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.

So far, the authorities transferred 34,067 offenders to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 1,854 were transferred to complete their travel reservations and 9,494 were deported.

Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.—AN