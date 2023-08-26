Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians chief Pervez Khattak on Saturday accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan of hatching a conspiracy to bring about a “revolution” against the Pakistan Army.

Khattak made the remarks during an interaction with the journalists. The newly-formed political party’s vice chairman and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa former chief minister Mahmood Khan was also present during the interaction.

Berating his former boss, Khattak claimed that Khan was against the 18th Amendment.

“Azam Khan [former principal secretary] ran the government and the rest used to help him,” revealed th e ex-defence minister. Refereeing to May 9 riots and attacks on the military installations, Khattak said, “PTI may be banned.”

Responding to a question, Khattak said that the establishment had created an environment for elections but Khan did not agree to it.

Contrary to Khan’s allegations against the former chief of army staff Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, the ex-defence minister said, “Gen Bajwa supported us [PTI] a lot.”

The former army chief, however, excused himself from further support as the Khan-led govt had failed to deliver, he added.