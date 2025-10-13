KP Governor returns CM Gandapur’s resignation over signature discrepancy

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has returned outgoing Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s resignation, citing discrepancies in the signatures on the submitted documents.

According to the Governor’s Office, two contradictory resignation letters were received under Gandapur’s name, with visible differences in the signatures on both documents.

Governor Kundi raised an objection regarding the authenticity of the signatures and sent the resignation back for clarification.

In a letter addressed to Gandapur, the governor directed him to appear at the Governor House on October 15 at 3 pm to verify the matter in person.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly is set to elect a new leader of the house today (Monday).

Four candidates have been cleared to contest for the position: Sohail Afridi from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Maulana Lutf-ur-Rehman from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), Sardar Shah Jehan Yousaf from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and Arbab Zarak Khan from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Opposition parties are continuing consultations to agree on a joint candidate. According to Opposition Leader Dr. Ibadullah, the alliance aims to field a consensus nominee for the chief minister’s slot.

The provincial assembly comprises 145 members, including 93 from the ruling side and 52 from the opposition. A total of 73 votes are required to secure a simple majority and elect the new chief minister.