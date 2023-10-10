The ambassador Republic of Korea, H.E. Mr. Park Kijun visited National University of Modern Languages (NUML) to attend the celebrations of Hangul Day (Korean Language Day) organized by the King Sejong Institute Islamabad and Department of Korean Language & Culture here on Wednesday. Pro Rector Research & Strategic Initiatives Dr. Zubair Iqbal, Dean Languages Prof. Dr. Jamil Asghar Jami, HoD Korean, faculty members and a large number of students also attended the ceremony.

H.E. Mr. Park Kijun said that he was surprised to see the performances of the students in Korean Language and said that NUML is playing pivotal role in promoting Korean language & culture in Pakistan and Korean Embassy will further enhance the interactions with NUML in future. He paid rich tribute to King Sejong who introduced Korean alphabets which led Korea to become a developed state.

Earlier, Pro-Rector R&SI and Dean Languages in their addresses highlighted the role of King Sejong in development of Korean language and alphabets.

They thanked honourable ambassador for visiting NUML and encourage the students on their performances. At the end mobile phones & gifts were distributed among the winners of various competitions. –