Police said on Tuesday they had recovered a third person from among five people abducted by riverine bandits.

Shikarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Amjad Shaikh confirmed the recovery of Dr Munir Naij — a doctor who had been taken hostage by the bandits along with three members of the Hindu community and another Muslim man.

Police recovered two of the kidnapped people — Mukhi Jagdish Kumar and Jaideep Kumar on Mondaywhile Sagar Kumar and Mushtaq Ali Mumdani remain in captivity.

The timing of Dr Naij’s recovery remains unclear as SSP Shaikh said that the three abductees were recovered during an operation in the katcha area at Ghelpur.

A protest for the recovery of the abductees was held in Dera Morr — an area near the Sindh-Punjab border — since Friday last week.

Dr Chand Mahar, senior vice president of PPP’s minority wing in Sindh, said that the demonstrations would continue until Sagar, a grocery merchant, was also recovered.

He quoted Mukhi Jagdish Kumar as saying that dacoits used to deal with him “politely” considering his old age.

Dr Chand said Mukhi Jagdish Kumar, a 72-year-old businessman, told his community members that he was given vegetables to eat in captivity as he was a vegetarian but was also chained at times.