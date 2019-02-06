Kashmir solidarity day observed

Rawalpindi

Like other parts of the country, the Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed here on Tuesday with the pledge to continue support to right of self-determination of Kashmiris. Various government departments including Education,Health ,Social Welfare Arts Council and others organized seminars and took out rallies to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Addressing a ceremony at Faizabad where human hands chain was formed by the students and staff of education departments, Deputy Commissioner Umer Jhangir saluted to commitment and will of the people in the occupied Kashmir.

The DC also paid tributes to the veteran Kashmiri activists who have been braving off all the Indian pressures and arrests on many occasions to continue freedom struggle with utmost courage.

Meanwhile, a tableau and Kashmiri songs competition among students was organised by the Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir in their fight against Indian occupation.

A photographic exhibition to create awareness of human rights violations in occupied Kashmir was also held at Arts council. Banners and portraits of heroes of Kashmir struggle were also displayed by different government and private organizations at all city roads to mark the day.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp