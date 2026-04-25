Karachi water supply schedule update as key pumping station shut down

KARACHI — Residents of the Pakistan’s largest city, Karachi, will face water supply disruption during next 48 hours due to connection of a new pipeline.

The Karachi Water Corporation (KWC) has announced that starting this afternoon, the process of connecting a new pipeline to the city’s water network at the Dhabeji Pumping Station will begin.

During the operation, seven of the nine pumps at the station will remain out of service for 48 hours. Water supply from these seven pumps is expected to be restored on April 27, while the remaining two pumps will remain closed for an additional five days.

Affected Areas

According to the KWC spokesperson, water supply will be temporarily suspended in North Karachi, Surjani, Scheme 33, and Gulistan-e-Johar. Some areas in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Saddar, Landhi, Korangi, and Chanesar Town will also experience shortages, while hydrants in Nepa, Safora, and Sakhi Hassan will be offline.

The spokesperson warned that the city could face a daily shortfall of approximately 250 million gallons of water during this period. Residents are advised to plan accordingly.