Good news as cricket fans allowed at PSL 2026 final

LAHORE – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has granted permission to cricket fans to attend the final of the Pakistan Super League 2026 (PSL 2026) at the stadium.

The development was shared by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on X, stating: “Dear cricket fans, I requested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to allow spectators in the stadiums. While he was also inclined to permit fans, he emphasized that austerity measures are currently in place across Pakistan, with efforts underway to minimize fuel consumption”.

He added that however, on the request of franchise owners, he has graciously approved the presence of fans for the PSL 11 Final.

The PCB chairman thanked the prime minister for this decision and for facilitating the fans.

As of late March 2026, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 11 is being held behind closed doors, with spectators barred from matches in Lahore and Karachi. The restriction follows a government-imposed austerity plan aimed at conserving fuel amid a regional energy crisis and ongoing global tensions.

Originally scheduled across multiple cities, the tournament, which began on March 26, 2026, has been scaled back to just Lahore and Karachi to reduce travel and operational costs.

PSL 2026 Final Schedule

The final match of the PSL 2026 will be played at Gaddafi Stadium on May 3, 2026.