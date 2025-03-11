Karachi street food: Health hazard

TO taste the remarkable spices of Karachi, its energetic streets should be the first stop.

Unfortunately, Karachi’s street food offers more than just great taste; its preparation raises significant public health concerns.

Unsanitary conditions under which the food is prepared and served, along with a notable gap between consumer awareness and practice, have alarmed medical authorities.

Surveys reveal that 67% of people possess basic knowledge of food-borne illnesses and 87% are aware of the health risks linked to poor eating habits.

However, despite this awareness, most individuals continue to neglect on-site precautions.

Pakistani favorites such as samosas and pakoras are deep-fried in oil that has been reused far beyond its safe limits.

This practice generates trans-fats, which are linked to obesity, hypercholesterolemia and heart disease.

Reheating oil can also form other harmful compounds that increase the risk of cancer.

A study titled “Evaluation of Microbial Quality of Street Food in Karachi City, Pakistan: An Epidemiological Study,” found that the total mean aerobic count in street foods was 7. 18±1.26 CFU/ml, exceeding acceptable microbial limits.

The highest total viable count was 9.15±0.01 CFU/ml for grilled chicken, while the lowest was 4.67±4.04 CFU/ml for fried fish.

Lack of hygiene is another primary issue.

Untreated water is commonly used by many street vendors for both cooking and cleaning and at open stalls, food is highly exposed to germs and dirt.

Numerous studies have found E.coli bacteria and Salmonella concentrated in street food, leading to food poisoning.

Poor hygiene in the storage of yogurt and chickpeas also adds to the risk.

Approximately 10-20% of foodborne illnesses are caused by mishandling or poor hygiene practices by food handlers.

The overconsumption of salt, spices and artificial additives continues to cause health risks.

These substances can lead to digestive issues, such as acid reflux and even gastritis.

In the long run, consuming food high in sodium can result in hypertension, raising the risk of chronic conditions like heart disease.

To complement their meals, many opt for sugary fizzy drinks and desserts, which are high in sugar and low in nutritional value.

Regular consumption of such beverages has been linked to diabetes, obesity and dental problems.

Fizzy drinks, in particular, contain acids that erode tooth enamel and weaken bones.

While street food is undeniably convenient and flavorful, its lack of essential nutrients—such as vitamins, minerals and fiber—makes it a poor dietary choice.

Consistent reliance on these foods can lead to malnutrition and a compromised immune system, making individuals more vulnerable to illnesses.

Street vendors also face numerous challenges, including a lack of clean water, inadequate storage facilities, poor sanitation and improper waste disposal mechanisms.

These factors exacerbate food contamination risks and microbial growth, making street food a vehicle for spreading antimicrobial-resistant bacteria.

Food-borne pathogens like Salmonella and E.coli thrive in such conditions, posing severe health threats to consumers.

Karachi’s street food culture is deeply cherished, but it is imperative to address these health risks.

Authorities should enforce hygiene standards and educate vendors on food safety practices.

Meanwhile, consumers can make healthier choices by seeking out cleaner stalls, limiting fried and sugary items and balancing their diet with nutrient-rich alternatives.

Striking a balance between enjoying the city’s culinary treasures and safeguarding health is key.

With informed decisions and collective effort, Karachi’s street food tradition can thrive without compromising public well-being.

—The writer occasionally contributes to the national press and is based in Karachi.

