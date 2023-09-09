Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of Sindh on Saturday evening/night and the following two days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province.

However, rain-wind-thundershowers are likely at isolated places in Mirpur Khas, Chhor, Nagarparkar and surroundings on Saturday evening/night.

In Karachi, partly cloudy and humid weather is likely with maximum temperature to remain in the range of 33-35 degrees Celsius on Sunday and Monday.

The minimum temperature will remain in the range of 26-28 C on these days.

Relative humidity is likely to remain in the range of 70-80 per cent in the morning and 55-65 per cent in the evening.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather persisted in most districts of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

However, some parts received scattered light rain.

Rainfall (mm):

Chhor 05

Dadu and Khairpur remained the hottest places in the province where mercury rose as high as 44 C.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 78 per cent.