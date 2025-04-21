Kabul’s reassurance

The reaffirmation by Pakistan and Afghanistan that neither country will allow its territory to be used for terrorist activities or illicit actions is a welcome development.

This mutual commitment, reiterated during Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar’s visit to Kabul, comes at a crucial time when relations between the two neighbours have been strained and in need of a constructive reset.

Such pledges lay groundwork for rebuilding trust and fostering cooperation.

However, it is important to un-derline that this is not the first time such assurances have been given from the Afghan side.

Despite repeated commitments in the past, terrorist groups, including TTP have continued to operate with impunity from Afghan soil, carrying out deadly attacks on Pakistani security forces and civilians.

Each time, Pakistan raised concerns and demanded action, only to see little tangible progress.

These patterns have, understandably, fostered scepti-cism in Islamabad and eroded trust.

The onus now lies squarely on the Afghan authorities to back their words with verifiable actions.

Denying operational space to terrorist outfits and reining in groups that use Afghan terri-tory is not only critical for Pakistan’s security but also in Afghanistan’s own national interest.

A stable and se-cure Afghanistan is better positioned to reap the benefits of regional integration, economic partnerships and in-ternational recognition.

By fulfilling its commitments, Afghanistan can open new avenues of cooperation not only with Pakistan but also with China and the Central Asian states.

These partnerships could unlock trade corridors, investment opportunities and much-needed infrastructure development that can lift the Afghan economy.

This would also enhance credibility of Afghan authorities on global stage and strengthen their case for diplomatic engagement and development assistance.

Nevertheless, words must now translate into decisive actions.

Pakistan, like rest of the region, will be watching closely.

It is our expectation that this time, Afghanistan will deliver on its commitments not just for the sake of bilateral ties, but also for broader cause of peace, prosperity and stability in the region.

Only through genuine cooperation can both countries ensure that terrorists find no sanctuary, and that their shared future is built on trust.

On economic front, steps such as implementation of the transit track and trace system by June 30, agreements on insurance mechanisms and facilitation of trade delegations and exhibitions are positive signals.

They indicate that mutual prosperity is crucial pillars of long-term stability.