The Supreme Judicial Council, with a majority of 4 to 1, has issued a detailed show cause notice to Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi in connection with misconduct complaints lodged against him.

The SJC by a 4-1 majority ruling directed the jurist to submit a reply within 14 days in connection with 10 complaints lodged against him.

The show cause notice was backed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faiz Isa, Justice Sardar Tariq, Justice Amir Bhatti, and Justice Naeem Afghan whereas Justice Ijazul Ahsan dissented with the majority opinion.

Earlier, Justice Naqvi had lodged a petition in the apex court, contesting the SJC proceedings. He requested the court to nullify the misconduct allegations against him, deeming them ‘without lawful authority and of no legal effect.’

The petition, filed under Article 184 of the Constitution, seeks the annulment of the show cause notice issued after an SJC meeting on October 27 and the hearing notice from November 13. Represented by Mukhdoom Ali Khan, Khawaja Haris, Ali Zafar, Latif Khosa, and Saad Hashmi advocates, the petition lists the federation, the country’s president, and the SJC as respondents.