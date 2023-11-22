Former federal minister for privatisation and Pakistan People’s Party senator Waqar Ahmed Khan on Wednesday announced his decision to join the Pakistan Muslim League-N.

Addressing the media alongside PML-N Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s President Amir Muqam, Waqar Ahmad Khan stated that his political orientation revolves around serving the people, with national interest taking precedence over personal goals.

Uniting all political parties on a common platform demands skill, he noted, emphasising the country’s requirement for stability and experienced leadership.

The former minister highlighted that Nawaz Sharif’s team, during his three terms as prime minister, is credited with saving Pakistan from economic challenges and steering clear of default.

Waqar emphasised that political stability was essential for any country, serving as a prerequisite for achieving economic stability. He hoped that under the leadership of Ishaq Dar, PML-N would possess the most competent economic team to navigate the country through challenging times.

Amir Maqam stated that, guided by Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, politicians nationwide are aligning themselves with the PML-N. He added that numerous individuals from K-P are also set to join the PML-N

Former lawmakers from southern Punjab including Makhdoom Syed Mobeen Alam, Makhdoom Masood Alam, Syed Mobeen Zamin and Syed Basit Sultan Bokhari also met Shehbaz and joined the ranks of PML-N, as the electables around Pakistan are choosing the former ruling party before the upcoming polls.

In his remarks, Shehbaz said representing the federation, strengthening and development of Pakistan was the mission of PML-N, which had served the federating units in the past as well.