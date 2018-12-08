Junaid Jamshed remembered

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The second death anniversary of renowned religious scholar and Naat Khwan Junaid Jamshed was observed on Friday. Special prayers were offered for the departed soul of the renowned scholar across the country and special ceremonies were held in this connection.

Junaid Jamshed saw a deadly crash near Havelian in the foothills of the Himalayas. The PIA aircraft ATR-42 turboprop plane, operating flight PK-661, was carrying 47 passengers and crew members on board. Renowned Naat Khwan and former pop singer Junaid Jamshed along with his wife were amongst those onboard

The plane took off from Chitral in the late afternoon and crashed about an hour later in the Havelian area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, about 125 km north of Islamabad. The plane was completely destroyed in the crash and all passengers on board passed away.

The former singing sensation of the 90s, Junaid Jamshed was amongst those who were killed in the crash leaving a huge hole in the heart of many Pakistanis, especially those who had grown up listening to his tunes thousands of Karachi attended his funeral and gave him the last salute.

