Jamaat e-IslamichiefSirajulHaq has come down on the former rules for increasing power tariffs unprecedentedly. Addressing a rally in Rahim Yar Khan, he said that those responsible for expensive IPPs deals should be held accountable. The last five years were the most difficult period for the people, he said, adding that the former rulers left the people in the lurch in abid to appease their foreign masters. He added the youth were pushed into a quagmire of despair while the economy was damaged and inflation went sky-high in the past five years. The previous governments of PDM and PTI struck deals with the IMF for their personal gains, he said stressing that their policies are still being toed He also mentioned the hiked prices of sugar and petrol. The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief launched the nationwide movement against the authorities for their failure to control inflation. Sit-ins will be staged outside the four Governor Houses, the JI chief said announcing the protest schedule. The demonstrations will be held, in Layyah and Muzaffargarh on September, 9 and 10 respectively while the protests will be held in Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Multan on September 15, 21 and 22 respectively.

SirajulHaq said the JI will also challenge IPP contracts in the Supreme Court next week and a white paper on the energy sector will be released. Earlier in the day, the caretaker energy minister said the cut in power tariff is out of the question till putting an end to power pilferage. Siraj demanded the authorities curb power pilferage and reduce line losses. The government should give relief to the people by reducing electricity tariffs, he said adding that instead of putting a burden on the poor, the supply of free electricity should be halted.