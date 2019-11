Jemima hits back at JUI-F leader

London

British documentary producer and Prime Minister Imran’s former wife, Jemima Goldsmith, hit back at JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah’s hilarious claims that her cousin ‘Wiki’ founded WikiLeaks. In an interview on a private news channel, Mufti Kifayatullah had claimed that Jemima’s first cousin was a man named Wiki who had founded WikiLeaks. “Imran Khan, Jemima, the Goldsmith family, Henry Kissinger and WikiLeaks are pieces of the same agenda,” Kifayatullah had said on national TV. Jemima tweeted in response. “For those who don’t speak Urdu – apparently I have a first cousin called “Wiki” – who set up Wikileaks- which is a Zionist tool, supporting Imran Khan’s Zionist agenda. This from a so called Islamic scholar/ cleric…. “Wiki’ cousin hai Jemima ka” Mufti Kifayatullah is a leader of the JUI-F who was arrested the day his party began their Azadi March.