JD Vance- led US delegation arrives in Islamabad for crucial talks with Iran

ISLAMABAD – A high-powered US delegation led by US Vice President JD Vance along with Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Islamabad on Saturday to participate in Islamabad Talks.

The US delegation was received by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi upon arrival.

Welcoming the US Vice President, DPM Dar commended US commitment to achieving lasting regional and global peace and stability.

He expressed the hope that parties would engage constructively, and reiterated Pakistan’s desire to continue facilitating the parties towards reaching lasting and durable solution to the conflict.

Arrival of the US Delegation for Islamabad Talks pic.twitter.com/Hai19EZm4I — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) April 11, 2026

A contingent of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) escorted the US delegation’s aircraft as it can be seen in the video.

JD Vance Aircraft Opt for Extended Route

The US Vice President’s plane bypassed Middle Eastern airspace, opting for an extended route from Maryland with a brief 2.5-hour layover in Paris.

It then crossed over Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan before entering Pakistan near Chitral at 10:00 AM.

The Pakistan Air Force gave the aircraft a formal welcome, and it touched down at Nur Khan Airbase at 10:33 AM.

US Looks Forward to having Positive Negotiations with Iran

While leaving Washington for Islamabad on Friday, JD Vance stated that the US was looking forward to having positive negotiations with Iran.

“We’re looking forward to the negotiation. I think it’s going to be positive. As the president of the United States said if the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we’re certainly willing to extend the open hand,” he said, adding that “If they’re going to try to play us, then they’re going to find the negotiating team is not that receptive.”

On Pakistan’s intervention, US President Donald Trump agreed to a two-week ceasefire after a 40-day standoff with Iran. The world took a sigh of relief on this positive development just hours before a deadline set for US attacks on Iran’s entire civilisation.

Iranian Delegation Arrives in Islamabad

An Iranian high-level delegation has arrived in Islamabad to participate in negotiations with the US to end the conflict with Pakistan playing a key mediator role, according to the spokesperson of Foreign Office.

Pakistan Air Force fighter jets escorted the plane of the Iranian delegation as they entered the Pakistani airspace.

The delegation is being led by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is also part of the visiting team.

Upon arrival, the delegation was received by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, COAS & CDF Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir welcomed the distinguished guests, along with Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The Foreign Office spokesperson stated that Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar expressed hope that both sides would move forward with the talks in a constructive manner. Pakistan also reaffirmed its commitment to continuing its facilitation efforts for a sustainable and long-term resolution of the issue.