Multan Sultans dominate PSL 11 Opener, clinch 5-Wicket win over Islamabad United

LAHORE – Multan Sultans kicked off their PSL 11 campaign in sensational fashion, overpowering Islamabad United in a high-octane clash at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Josh Philippe tore apart United’s chase with a blistering half-century, while Momin Qamar dismantled their batting lineup with a fiery three-wicket haul, steering Multan Sultans to a commanding five-wicket triumph in the fourth match of PSL 11 at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing a challenging 172, the Sultans stumbled early, losing in-form opener Sahibzada Farhan for just 16 runs in the third over. Philippe then joined Steve Smith, and the duo reignited the chase with a brisk 45-run partnership. Smith’s valiant 31 off 23 balls was ended by Salman Irshad, followed by Shan Masood’s departure for six, leaving Multan teetering at 70/3 after 8.5 overs.

Philippe refused to let the chase slip away, forming a decisive 61-run fourth-wicket stand with captain Ashton Turner before Shadab Khan claimed his wicket in the 15th over. Philippe finished unbeaten with 55 off 35 balls, striking five fours and two towering sixes. Emerging sensation Arafat Minhas electrified the crowd with a whirlwind 25 off 11 deliveries, including four boundaries and a six, keeping the chase firmly on track. Turner then masterfully guided the Sultans home with 43 not out from 28 balls, supported by a calm 7 not out from Mohammad Nawaz.

United’s innings, despite a strong start from Devon Conway (26) and Sameer Minhas (28), was undermined by incisive bowling from Qamar, Mohammad Wasim Jr, and others. Conway and Sameer put together 48 for the opening stand, but back-to-back dismissals of Sameer and Andries Gous (11) left United struggling at 75/3 in 9.3 overs. Mark Chapman staged a fightback with a fiery 40 off 23 balls, before Qamar struck again to remove Haider Ali (13). Late fireworks from Faheem Ashraf (26 off 17) fell short as United finished at 171/8.

The standout performance came from Momin Qamar, whose 3/24 dismantled United’s middle order, supported by two wickets from Mohammad Wasim Jr, and one each from Mohammad Nawaz, Arafat Minhas, and Peter Siddle.

Multan Sultans’ decision to field first proved decisive, as they combined sharp bowling and explosive batting to seize a thrilling victory, sending a clear message to the rest of the PSL 11 contenders.