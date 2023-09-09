Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will chair the 10th Commonwealth Youth Ministerial Meeting beginning from Tuesday next in London, the Foreign Office said Friday.

The theme of the meeting is “Aim Higher: Delivering More for Young People in the Commonwealth”. The Commonwealth Secretariat is convening the Commonwealth Youth Ministerial Meeting as Pakistan assumes the Chair of the meeting and plays an active part in setting the agenda ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Summit to be held next year in Samoa.

While in London, the Foreign Minister is also expected to meet with participating Ministers and high-ranking officials of the Commonwealth.

Pakistan attaches great importance to the Commonwealth and its flagship Commonwealth Youth Programme, which is marking its fiftieth anniversary. Pakistan is committed to economic empowerment and meaningful engagement of youth, particularly as the Commonwealth and the Government of Pakistan commemorate 2023 as the “Year of Youth”.