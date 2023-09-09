The caretaker government on Friday vowed to uphold agreements with the global lenders including the International Monetary Fund, seeking to “jumpstart” and expand economy following a period of shrinkage.

This was stated during a joint press conference by Caretaker Information and Broadcasting Minister Murtaza Solangi, Caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar, Caretaker Power Minister Mohammad Ali and Caretaker Commerce Minister Dr Gohar Ejaz.

The press conference was held following the fifth meeting of the Special Investment Facilitation Council’s apex com mittee held with a singular focus to improve the overall business and investment environment in the country being imperative for ‘economic revival’.

The meeting was chaired by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and attended by Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, federal cabinet, provincial chief ministers and high-level government officials.

The ministries presented their plans and roadmaps to overcome the macroeconomic challenges, governance-related impediments and voids in regulatory mechanisms in a bid to attract both foreign and domestic investment, and stimulate economic growth.

The committee deliberated upon various measures to be taken in short, medium and long term to reap the envisaged dividends. Various practical steps were approved by the premier that will be operationalised as soon as possible.