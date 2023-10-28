Italy’s economy revealed new signs of frailty, as data on business and consumer confidence and on industrial turnover all weakened in the latest reporting periods.

Italy’s National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT) reported that business and consumer confidence both went down in October, with the biggest decline among individuals and families. Consumer confidence in October fell to 101.6 points from 105.4 points a month earlier, marking the lowest value for the index since January.

Business confidence, meanwhile, saw a smaller decline, falling to 103.9 points from 104.9 points. Still, it was the lowest survey result for business confidence levels since April 2021.—Xinhua