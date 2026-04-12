Islamabad remains under tight security on first day of US-Iran talks

Long queues frustrate incoming commuters, roads adjacent to Red Zone closed as well

The federal capital remained under an unprecedented security lockdown on Saturday, the first day of the crucial Iran-US talks. the authorities sealed the high-security zone, including the Red Zone, in connection with crucial peace talks between Iran and the United States, with restrictions set to continue on Sunday (today).

The high-security zone has been significantly expanded for the two-day period, stretching from Third Avenue to Faisal Avenue and from Margalla Road to Srinagar Highway, encompassing key government and diplomatic areas.

Security deployment was ramped up considerably, with personnel strength increased from 10,000 to over 16,000. A heavy presence of Pakistan Army, Rangers, Frontier Constabulary, Capital Police, Punjab Police, Islamabad Traffic Police, Punjab Traffic Police, and National Highways and Motorway Police was witnessed across the capital, particularly along routes designated for the movement of foreign delegations.

Strict security arrangements were enforced along routes linking Islamabad International Airport and Nur Khan Airbase to accommodation sites in the Red Zone. Troops and law enforcement personnel were stationed along these corridors, while additional pickets were established throughout the high-security zone, with continuous patrolling underway.

Advance teams from both the United States and Iran, including security personnel, have already arrived in Islamabad to coordinate arrangements with local authorities. The US advance team is stationed at the American Embassy in the Diplomatic Enclave and has brought along specialized security equipment.

The Pakistan Army has already assumed control of security within the Red Zone, with additional deployments at key government buildings. Adjacent sectors also witnessed heightened security, with several markets and commercial centres closed and further checkpoints established.

Major arteries of the city remained blocked, including Kashmir Chowk, Club Road to Zero Point, Srinagar Highway from Zero Point to Serena Chowk, Shakarparian Road, Jinnah Avenue, and Margalla Road. Traffic diversions were put in place on Srinagar Highway and the Expressway to facilitate the movement of foreign delegations.

The extensive road closures caused significant disruption for residents and commuters, particularly those arriving from other cities. Long queues of vehicles were seen at the outskirts of Islamabad, as entry points remained choked with traffic waiting for clearance amid strict checks by police and security personnel. Many travelers faced hours-long delays, expressing frustration over limited access routes into the city. Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry has established a central control room at the Convention Centre to oversee security and coordination for the talks. In a bid to facilitate international participation, the government has also approved visa-on-arrival for individuals attending the Islamabad Talks 2026.