CM welcomes Sikh pilgrims for Vaisakhi festival

Condoles death of mother of Federal Minister Imran Shah

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif extended a warm and cordial welcome to Sikh pilgrims arriving in Pakistan to participate in the Vaisakhi Festival, greeting them with “Ji Aayan Nu.”

In her message, she said the Vaisakhi Festival is a symbol of joy, love, and harmony, adding that the smiles and happiness visible on the faces of visiting pilgrims reflect the rich cultural beauty and tolerance of Punjab. The Chief Minister stated that it is a matter of pride for the people of Punjab to host their Sikh brothers and sisters on their sacred land and to share in their religious and cultural celebrations. She further assured that all possible arrangements have been made to provide exemplary hospitality to the visiting pilgrims. These include comprehensive facilities for transportation, accommodation, meals, and foolproof security to ensure a comfortable and safe stay throughout their visit.

For the first time, she highlighted, special arrangements such as air-conditioned marquees, improved residential facilities, and luxury transport services have been provided to facilitate the guests. She added that the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to promoting religious tourism and interfaith harmony in the province. Maryam Nawaz Sharif further emphasized that the protection and respect of minority rights in Punjab is not merely a policy statement but a practical reality, clearly visible through concrete actions and inclusive governance. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed profound sorrow and grief over the passing of the mother of Federal Minister Imran Ahmed Shah. In her message, the chief minister extended heartfelt condolences and sympathies to Imran Ahmed Shah and the bereaved family during this difficult time. The CM said she fully shares the grief of the family over the irreparable loss.

She also prayed for the departed soul’s higher ranks in the hereafter and for strength, patience, and fortitude for the bereaved family to bear this loss with courage and dignity.