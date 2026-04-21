Islamabad courts face disruption amid security curbs; SC continues digital hearings

ISLAMABAD – Judicial activity at major courts in the federal capital was partially disrupted on Monday and Tuesday as security-related restrictions led to the suspension of proceedings in both the Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) and the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The official notifications said that judicial work at the FCC was suspended following the closure of Islamabad’s Red Zone, which caused significant access difficulties for lawyers, litigantsand court staff. The IHC also halted its proceedings during the same period.

However, the Supreme Court of Pakistan continued its operations and highlighted that hearings were successfully conducted, including through digital arrangements.

The court stated that despite prevailing circumstances, it managed to proceed with scheduled cases at its principal seat in Islamabad, reflecting its growing reliance on technology-based judicial processes.

Later, both the FCC and IHC initially indicated that judicial work would resume, but subsequently reversed their decision and announced that courts would remain closed for the day.

In an official order issued under the Supreme Court Rules 2025, the Chief Justice directed suspension of all scheduled hearings, resulting in cancellation of the cause list for the day.

Despite this, court staff and officers were instructed to continue duties remotely, while branch registries were kept operational to maintain administrative functions.

The notification stated that the step was taken to ensure operational continuity while addressing safety and access concerns arising from the prevailing situation.

However, the decision drew criticism from segments of the legal community, who questioned the suspension of judicial work due to security concerns.

Lawyers argued that superior courts should remain functional under all circumstances, stressing that access to justice is a constitutional right protected under Articles 4 and 10A of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Legal expert Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmad Khokhar said security issues, while important, cannot alone justify closure of constitutional courts or interruption of judicial proceedings. He emphasized that law enforcement agencies are responsible for ensuring safe access to courts without restricting proceedings.

He further noted that courts may grant adjournments in genuine security-related situations, but case dismissals due to non-appearance in such conditions would undermine fair trial principles and due process.

Khokhar also proposed the formation of a coordinated forum involving court registrars, police, and district administration to establish a permanent security mechanism for Constitution Avenue, where key judicial institutions are located.

Separately, the Supreme Court highlighted its continued use of digital infrastructure, stating that it successfully conducted hearings even under challenging conditions. It added that 20 out of 28 listed cases were heard and disposed of during the day.

The court further noted that Justice Ayesha Malik participated in proceedings from the Lahore Registry via secure video link, describing it as part of its ongoing digital transformation.

Chief Justice Yahya Afridi appreciated the cooperation of the bar, court staff, and IT teams, crediting them for enabling uninterrupted hearings.

The statement added that the development marks a significant step toward a more technology-driven and resilient judicial system aimed at improving efficiency, transparency, and timely delivery of justice.