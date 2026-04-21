5kw solar system 3-year installment plan with as low as Rs14,000/month

LAHORE – Electricity loadshedding across the country, including Lahore, has intensified, leaving residents struggling with frequent power outages.

As temperatures continue to rise and heatwave alerts are issued for the coming days, many people are increasingly turning to solar energy as an alternative source of power to cope with the worsening conditions.

However, many middle- and lower-middle-income families, who lack sufficient financial resources, are now exploring Shariah-compliant installment plans to install solar energy systems, as they seek more affordable and accessible ways to tackle rising electricity costs and ongoing power shortages.

Average Requirement of a Middle Class Family

According to various estimates, a 5-kilowatt solar system is generally recommended for small homes or offices with moderate electricity usage. It is capable of running essential appliances such as a 1.5-ton inverter air conditioner, refrigerator, LED lights, two ceiling fans, and other basic household devices.

Based on available data, a 5kW solar setup can generate up to 20 units of electricity per day, which amounts to around 600 units per month under optimal conditions.

5kw Hybrid Solar System (Without Battery) Price

The price of a 5kw hybrid solar system (without batteries) ranges from Rs480,000 to Rs550,000, depending on the quality of inverter and solar plates.

Solar System 3-Year Installment Plan

Meezan Bank offers solar financing of complete solar panel systems for your home with flexible payment plans. It has different requirements and plans for salaried individuals and business owners.

Here, we have gathered details for 5kw Solar System for salaried individuals with cost setting at Rs500,000.

A solar panel payment plan has been offered for salaried individuals with a total quotation amount of Rs500,000. The scheme requires an upfront down payment of 25% or Rs125,000, while the remaining cost is payable over a three-year tenure through monthly installments.

According to the tentative schedule, repayments begin in May 2026 with an initial monthly installment of Rs. 14,898, followed by Rs. 14,919 in June 2026. The installment amounts then gradually fluctuate slightly in the following months, including Rs. 14,649 in July, Rs. 14,662 in August, and Rs. 14,533 in September 2026.

From late 2026 into 2027, the monthly payments continue on a gradual downward trend, ranging from around Rs. 14,276 in October and November 2026 to approximately Rs. 12,533 by December 2027. The schedule reflects minor variations month to month, with payments adjusting progressively over time.

In 2028, the installment amounts continue to decline, starting at around Rs. 12,475 in January and decreasing steadily to approximately Rs. 11,039 by December 2028. The downward trend continues into the final year of the plan.

By 2029, monthly payments further reduce, beginning at Rs. 10,931 in January and reaching approximately Rs. 10,545 by April 2029, which marks the last installment in the provided schedule.