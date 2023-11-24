The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 87,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 44,1100 cusecs.

The data released by IRSA stated that water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1503.77 feet and was 103.77 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 22,800 cusecs and 42,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1181.70 feet, which was 131.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,200 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.