Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 112,500 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 53,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1516.94 feet and was 118.94 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 27,600 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1195.25 feet, which was 145.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded 8,200 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively. —APP