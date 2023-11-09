The Egyptian Holding Company for Maritime and Land Transport and the United for Development Group Company in Mauritania signed a cooperation protocol to maximize maritime transport cooperation with African countries, particularly Mauritania, the Egyptian Transport Ministry stated on November 8th.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was inked by the Holding Company for Maritime and Land Transport and the University of Missouri to design and implement an advanced executive leadership development program.

The program will be the first of its kind in qualifying second-level leaders to work in government institutions. This comes on the sidelines of the Ultimate Smart Transport, Logistics, infrastructure, and Traffic Fair (TransMEA2023).—Zawya News