Aimed at advancing women’s rights and promoting social justice in Pakistan, International Rescue Committee, (IRC) and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women (KPCSW) are elated to announce a significant partnership. The IRC and KPCSW signed a Letter of Cooperation (LoC) to collaborate on initiatives of mutual interest across the province. The LoC was signed by Shabnam Baloch, Country Director IRC, and Robin Haider Bokhari, Secretary KPCSW.

This collaboration signifies the shared vision of both organizations to develop synergies aimed at fostering collaboration under the “Leveraging Inclusive and Climate Sensitive WASH for Empowerment” (LIFE Pakistan) project funded by Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT).

The LIFE-II Project focuses on addressing gender equality and social inclusion concerns within climate-resilient WASH interventions. IRC and KPCSW as strategic partners will work collaboratively for a conducive policy arena and implementation. IRC will leverage upon KPCSW expertise on women’s development and gender equality initiatives.

At the policy level, IRC and KPCSW will hold consultative workshops with relevant government departments to foster a common understanding of inclusive WASH and Climate Change action plans. These workshops will pave the way for coordinated efforts to address the challenges of climate change.