Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

A legislative body of upper house of parliament on Tuesday asked the government to write a letter to Saudi Ministry of Hajj and request for postponement of decision regarding reduction the number private hajj operators in Pakistan from 905 to 46 only.

The recommendation was made during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, which held today at parliament house while Senator Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri was on chair.

Following a thorough deliberation, it was decided that another letter would be penned to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, recommending the Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs to engage with the Saudi counterpart to further advocate for Pakistan’s position. In addition, the Ministry should urge DG Hajj to take serious steps with the concerns in KSA to resolve the issue.

During the meeting, a thorough discussion took place concerning the reduction of Hajj group organizers from 905 to 46, following directives from the Saudi government relayed through the Ministry of Hajj. The officials informed that a letter in this regard has already been dispatched to the Ministry of Hajj, Saudi Arab, in light of the recommendation of the committee, urging a deferral of this reduction for the current year and a gradual reduction in subsequent years, adding that the Ministry eagerly awaits a response from the Saudi Ministry of Hajj.