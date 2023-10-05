Secretary of the Association of Iran Textile Industries Shojaeddin Emami Rauf has said annual export from the country’s textile industry stands at $560 million, while the imports are currently about $1.880 billion, IRIB reported. “The imports in the textile industry are currently $1.880 billion, which includes the import of yarn, clothing, fabric, etc.,” Emami Rauf said.

According to the official, approximately $680 million of the above-mentioned figure is related to the imports of fabrics. “We have a big gap in the weaving industry and investment should be made in this field; with a small investment we can reduce the imports in this sector and turn raw materials into domestic products,” the official said.—Tehran Times