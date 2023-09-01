The National Productivity Organization (NPO) in collaboration with the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry is going to organize an online training program on fire hazards issues and practices on 08 September (Friday). The workshop would provide information chemistry of fire, kind of fire, fire control and equipment, personal protection equipment, fire accident and investigation, and fire accident report, according to NPO. After the workshop, the participants were able to recognize fire hazards and introduce the basic elements. It also helped to recognize fire hazards and introduce basic elements of preventing fires in the workplace.—APP