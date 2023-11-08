Pakistan Investment Roadshow, organized by Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) at Dubai, United Arab Emirates has attracted a large number of global businessmen and investors, says in media reports.

The event is being held with a singular focus to project latent potential of Pakistan and attract global investments in the key sectors of economy.

The officials of SIFC held extensive engagements with global investors, highlighting immense potential and investment opportunities in Pakistan. Projects under SIFC were also pitched for attracting prospective investments in the key sectors.

The initiative gained enormous attraction and during engagements, investors’ community was given insights for transforming investment climate in the country through SIFC platform. Utilizing the platform, thirty Pakistani firms presented their project proposals and growth strategies encompassing various domains including Agriculture, IT and Energy.

The event also included a structured panel discussion, involving public and private experts, to synthesize the investment landscape of Pakistan vis-a-vis emerging markets and way forward to tap-in the opportunities. The ongoing mega roadshow is first of the kind in country’s history to mobilize foreign investment at global stage and is expected to catalyze the endeavours of Special Investment Facilitation Council.