Iran puts forward new proposal to US via Pakistan to reopen Hormuz, resolve conflict

ISLAMABAD / WASHINGTON – Iran has put forward new proposals to the United States through Pakistani intermediaries, aiming to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end ongoing conflict while deferring discussions on its nuclear program to a later stage.

According to US media reports, the proposals reportedly include Iran’s commitment to lift blockades in the strategic waterway. US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet senior officials today to discuss the proposals and determine the next course of action.

During Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s recent visit to Pakistan, Iranian Ambassador Reza Ameri expressed gratitude to the Pakistani government, armed forces, and citizens for their support and hospitality.

The ambassador specifically commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir for their leadership in promoting peace.

“The efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir in facilitating the end of conflict are commendable,” Ambassador Ameri said, highlighting the secure and well-organized nature of the Iranian delegation’s visit.

Trump Praises PM Shehbaz, CDF Munir

Earlier, President Trump also praised Pakistan, stating that he holds the country in high regard and respects its leaders. He noted that his administration has successfully prevented multiple conflicts, including a potential war between Pakistan and India, which could have escalated into a nuclear confrontation.

Trump further indicated optimism that Iran will act wisely in ongoing discussions. He mentioned that issues surrounding Iran’s enriched uranium are part of the negotiation process and emphasized that dialogue could take place via phone if necessary.

On international support, Trump remarked that NATO had not been aligned with the U.S. in managing the Iran situation, and that Britain only offered assistance after the conflict had ended.