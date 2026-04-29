Iran conflict reshaping global power dynamics

THE ongoing war against Iran has now entered a phase where the initial excitement and rapid military strategies have been replaced by standstill, fatigue and strategic confusion, with claims of immediate success seeming to fade away.

This situation is becoming increasingly complex for the United States day by day. Disagreements within the NATO alliance are also becoming apparent, as opinions are becoming divided on the continuation and strategy of this war. President Donald Trump is facing mounting domestic political pressure, public unease and increasing criticism over war expenses. Differences within the Pentagon and changes in senior military leadership signal that there is no longer unity in decision-making, while the growing public fatigue for war indicates that this conflict is becoming a burden for Washington. When cracks start to appear in command structures during a war, it signifies not only a military crisis but also a political one.

The initial estimation was that modern technology, air superiority and the “Shock and Awe” strategy (a modern military theory aimed at incapacitating the enemy with sudden, overwhelming force) would quickly subdue Iran, but the ground reality turned out to be contrary. Iran not only maintained its defensive capabilities but also established itself as a strong party through a well-organized and effective counter-strategy. Missile and drone attacks have not only proven its retaliatory capability but have also shifted the balance of power in the region. Meanwhile, as the second round of negotiations between Iran and the United States intensifies over the escalating dispute regarding the nuclear program, discussions about extending the ceasefire and the continual U-turns in Donald Trump’s statements contribute to a complex picture that is not easy to navigate.

A review of history shows that tensions between Tehran and Washington are long-standing, rooted in the 1979 Iranian Revolution that placed both nations in enduring opposition. The 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal briefly offered hope for normalization, but the US withdrawal under President Trump in 2018 again pushed relations into crisis. As new rounds of negotiations unfold, the central dispute remains Iran’s nuclear program and the sanctions regime, while the Strait of Hormuz—vital to global oil and trade flows—has emerged as the most sensitive flashpoint. Iran’s firm stance and countermeasures against a potential US blockade have sent warning signals to global markets, with any disruption in this corridor likely to trigger worldwide economic and energy shocks.

Trump’s shifting statements have further deepened uncertainty and added volatility to US policy. Rising tensions in this strategic passage have also unsettled the international community, with even America’s close allies showing reluctance to fully endorse escalation, reflecting growing war fatigue across diplomatic circles. Meanwhile, Russia and China have played quiet but significant roles in shaping the narrative, with China—heavily dependent on energy flows through Hormuz—advocating regional stability and jointly proposing a five-point peace plan with Pakistan that has drawn international attention. Russia’s use of veto power at the UN also signals its unwillingness to allow Iran’s isolation, highlighting a broader divide in global alignments and reinforcing the emerging multipolar character of the conflict.

With new alignments emerging, the world is once again appearing to divide into two major blocs. Interestingly, the negotiations taking place in Islamabad have provided a new identity to Pakistan’s role in global diplomacy. While a final agreement has yet to be reached, progress has been made on ceasefire points, which is an important step to prevent any large-scale conflict. On the other hand, Israel is not immune to the pressures of this war. Continuous threats, military pressure and public anxiety have raised questions internally. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and reserve forces are increasingly facing burden, while ongoing missile attacks on the civilian population have led to growing criticism of Netanyahu.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, long reliant on American security, now feel increasingly insecure despite possessing modern defence systems, as they face the intensity of Iranian retaliation and its growing economic and psychological impact. During this period, Pakistan has played a balanced role, using diplomatic efforts to prevent Gulf States from escalating tensions against Iran while highlighting the potentially devastating consequences of further confrontation. Iran’s greatest strength lies not in conventional military superiority but in strategy, relying on asymmetric warfare through dispersed networks, allied groups and efficient use of limited resources to entangle a larger adversary, giving it an advantage in prolonged conflict.

Despite intense bombings, Iran has retained its retaliatory capability and is deploying more advanced systems, including precision-guided ballistic and hypersonic missiles along with an effective drone network, enhancing its accuracy and strategic impact. Internally, the Iranian government appears to retain public support, with nationalist sentiment strengthening resistance. A key question is why the U.S. and its allies are failing to subdue Iran; the answer lies in its size, population and complex geography, making full-scale war potentially catastrophic for the region and global economy, especially if the Strait of Hormuz is closed. Iran’s multi-front pressure strategy and regional allies reinforce its defensive strength. Yet, amid this escalation, a glimmer of hope remains in the shared recognition of the need for peace.

The United States, Europe, Gulf nations and even Israel are confronting the reality that a prolonged war without clear outcomes could lead to further losses. Iran also seemingly prefers a dignified diplomatic route over total conflict, where it can negotiate on its terms. In this context, countries like Pakistan, China and Russia can play a crucial mediating role, while the United Nations can provide an effective diplomatic platform. Small confidence-building measures such as limited ceasefires, prisoner exchanges and the partial restoration of maritime routes can lay the groundwork for a larger peace agreement. However, for this to happen, it is essential that all parties rise above their egos and make realistic decisions. The question is not whether there will be a war or not, but rather which new narrative this power play will write. In conclusion, it would not be an exaggeration to say that this war has reached a point where effective diplomacy is the key.

—The writer is Chairman, Tehrik Jawanan Pakistan.

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