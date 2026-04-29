Gold Prices in Pakistan Today – Check per tola rates on 29 April 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan stand at Rs485,062 per tola (24-Karat) on Wednesday with experts predicting fluctuations in today’s trading session amid ongoing tensions between the US and Iran.

The rate for 10 grams stands at Rs415,862 as it recorded a decrease of Rs7,630 in previous session on April 28, 2026.

Gold Prices

Unit Price Gold Per Tola Rs485,062 Gold 10 Grams Rs415,862 Gold Per Ounce $4,627 Silver Per Tola Rs7,811

Gold is trading at $4,627 per ounce, showing a decline in global prices that are expected to influence domestic rates.

22 and 21 Karat Gold Rates

Meanwhile, 22-karat gold is priced at Rs450,538 per tola, while 21-karat gold costs Rs430,063 per tola, and 18-karat gold is available at Rs368,625 per tola.

Silver Prices

Meanwhile, silver is priced at Rs7,811 per tola after witnessing a dip of Rs238 in previous sessions.

It is recalled that gold began the year with strong gains but has dropped over 8% following the outbreak of conflict with Iran on February 28.

As the US and Iran have reached a ceasefire agreement, experts suggest that investors could redirect investments to gold, jacking up the prices in coming days.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council announced that talks with the United States are scheduled to start on April 10 in Islamabad, following the submission of Iran’s proposal through Pakistan, while emphasizing that these discussions do not indicate the war has ended.