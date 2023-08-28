ISLAMABAD – Caretaker Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan has taken notice of appointment of inexperience doctors at different airports across the country.

The health minister has also ordered an inquiry into the matter after media reported threats to the national health system by the deployment of inexperienced doctors at the airports.

Nadeem Jan called it unfortunate that junior and inexperienced doctors were inducted in the Border Health Service.

He said Border Health Service is an important department which is responsible for tackling any epidemic and strengthening a screening system at all entry and exit points of airports.

The minister said action will be taken as per law after completion of the inquiry.

Doctors deployed at the airports are responsible to keep an eye on inbound passenger and take timely action if someone is suffering from any disease and carrying a virus that could lead to epidemic and pandemic in the country.