QUETTA – The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Monday dismissed murder abetment charges against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a case related to the murder of senior Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar.

BHC Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Gul Hasan Tareen quashed the FIR registered against the former prime minister at the Bijli Road police station.

The bench announced the ruling on a petition filed by the Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF). It also suspended the arrest warrant issued against the PTI chief by the judicial magistrate.

Imran Khan’s counsel Naeem Haider Panjutha shared the development on his X handle, stating: “Alhamdulillah, the court has dismissed the FIR registered against Imran Khan in Bijli Road police station in Quetta, once again Imran Khan has been vindicated in a false case”.

الحمدوللہ عمران خان صاحب کے خلاف کوئٹہ میں بجلی روڈ تھانہ میں درج FIR عدالت نے خارج کر دی ہے ،ایک دفعہ پھر ایک جھوٹے کیس میں عمران خان صاحب سرخروع ہوۓ ،انصاف کی جیت تمام پاکستان کو مبارک. — Naeem Haider Panjutha (@NaeemPanjuthaa) August 28, 2023

He also congratulated all Pakistan on the victory of justice.

Imran Khan was accused of the murder of the lawyer in June this year as he has been facing around 170 other cases brought against him since he was ousted from the prime minister’s office in April last year.