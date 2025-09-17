India’s nuclear dreams, world nightmare

THERE is a truth about human nature that has echoed through centuries: the more we have, the more we want.

Nations, like individuals, are no different. India’s expanding nuclear program is a striking example of this restless appetite. What began as a tool of defence has evolved into an unchecked pursuit of nuclear dominance, advancing not only New Delhi’s ambitions but also the anxieties of the global community. The haunting question remains: can this ambition ever be satisfied, or is it already spiraling into a global nightmare?

India’s nuclear history reflects desire rather than restraint. From the Smiling Buddha test in 1974 to the Pokhran-II blasts in 1998, each step has been driven more by prestige than by security. Today, the push is louder than ever. Nuclear-powered submarines such as the INS Arihant, the provocative issuance of the longest-ever NOTAM, the rapid expansion of the Agni missile series and even ventures into hypersonic and space-based military technology reveal a strategy beyond deterrence. India wants to be seen as a global nuclear heavyweight. But in chasing this goal, is it strengthening security—or recklessly steering the region towards instability?

The development of the Agni VI missile underscores the scale of India’s ambition. Reportedly capable of carrying up to ten nuclear warheads and striking targets 10,000 to 12,000 kilometers away, this weapon goes far beyond regional defence. It places India in the same category as the United States, Russia and China. Such advances not only contradict India’s past claims of restraint but also expose its double standards: speaking of peace while racing to build weapons of mass destruction. Can a nation that professes peace while amassing such destructive power truly be trusted?

India’s nuclear trajectory is now a global concern. By building weapons capable of reaching distant continents, it disrupts the fragile balance that has kept nuclear proliferation in check. Every addition to its arsenal raises the risk of miscalculation or conflict that could spiral out of control. Instead of securing peace, India’s ambitions have magnified dangers, transforming its nuclear program into a potential disaster for the world. New Delhi may see its growing arsenal as a passport to global power, but in reality, each step entangles it further as a proxy in Western strategies against China. This nuclear pride is painted weakness—a borrowed strength posing as independence. Worse, by stretching its reach beyond South Asia, India multiplies the number of nations that may perceive it as a direct threat. In seeking recognition, it risks provoking hostility and isolation that no arsenal can defend against.

To conclude, India’s nuclear pursuit is not simply a regional issue but a global hazard. Ambition has replaced caution and power has overshadowed responsibility. As weapons grow deadlier and reach across continents, the line between deterrence and disaster blurs. India’s unchecked nuclear drive destabilizes South Asia and threatens to ignite a wider arms race, pushing global security towards collapse. The stakes are perilously high: one reckless act could unleash consequences beyond borders. The world must ask itself—will it watch as one nation’s dream of dominance becomes a nightmare for all?

—The writer is Assistant Research Fellow, Balochistan Think Tank Network, Quetta.

