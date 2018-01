Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district, today.

The troops killed the youth during a violent operation at Larnoo in Kokernag area of the district. One of the martyred youth has been identified as Muhammad Farhan Wani. The troops also critically injured another youth, Ashraf Khan, during the operation, which continued till reports last came in.—KMS