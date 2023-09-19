Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two Kashmiri youth in south Kashmir Islmabad district.

The youth were killed by the troops during contin-ued cordon and search operation in Gadole Kokernag area of the district.

The Additional Director General of Police Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar, on Tuesday claimed that two militants including Uzair Khan have been killed in Gadole gunfight.

Additionally, another lifeless body was found. The operation has concluded, ADGP Police Vijay Kumar said.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders, Khawaja Firdous, Syed Bashir Andrabi and Mu-hammad Shafi Lone, have said that India is using brutal tactics to suppress the Kashmiris’ just strug-gle for securing their right to self-determination but will not succeed in its nefarious designs.The APHC lead ers in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said India has turned IIOJK into a military garrison where its troops are perpetrating the worst human rights violations. They said the people of Indian illegally occupied Kashmir have been rendering unparalleled sacrifices for freedom from Indian yoke for the last over seven decades and will continue their struggle till complete success. Khawaja Firdous, Syed Bashir Andrabi and Mu-hammad Shafi Lone expressed serious concern over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists lodged in different jails of IIOJK and India. They called upon the international human rights organizations to play their role in the release of these detainees.

The APHC leaders appealed to the government of Pakistan to step up its diplomatic campaign to highlight the Kashmir dispute at the global level. They expressed hope that the Prime Minister of Pakistan will effectively highlight the Kashmir issue in his upcoming address to the UN General Assembly.—KMS