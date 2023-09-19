The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that the detention of Hurriyat leaders, activists and ordinary people under draconian laws is a sheer violation of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, an APHC spokesman said under the garb of Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Modi regime and its armed forces feel free to detain anyone and keep him or her in jails for years on flimsy charges.

The APHC spokesman in a statement said the authorities have adopted the lawless law against the detainees and take refuge in a formal court order that the “accused is released if not wanted in any other case” and hence the detainee is charge-sheeted repeatedly on fabricated grounds without taking consideration of provisions of justice and discourse of law.

He expressed his deep concern over this increasing lawlessness in the territory.

The spokesman citing examples of Hurriyat leaders including its Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi, Dr Abdul Hameed Fayyaz, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Yousuf, Muhammad Yusuf Falahi, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Bilal Siddiqi, Maulvi Bashir Ahmed, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Ameer Hamza, Zaffar Akbar Butt, Sharief Sartaj, Umar Adil Dar, Muzamil Fayaz Sofi, Bashrat Pampori, Moiez Riyaz Khan, Mudasir Poswal, Muhammad Ansar Khan, Sahil Manzoor, Hayat Ahmed Butt, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Malik Noor Fayaz, Shabir Ahmed Dar, Firdous Ahmed Shah, Jahangir Ghani Butt, Saleem Nanaji, Sajad Hussain Gul, Muhammad Yasin Butt and others said that they were being repeatedly detained despite their black law’s being quashed by the court.

He appealed to international human rights organizations to take cognizance of the matter and use their good offices for the immediate release of all illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails of India and Kashmir.

The report said said amid widening crackdown on journalists, India’s dreaded National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently arrested Kashmiri journalist Irfan Meraj in Srinagar. Later, a court in New Delhi sent him to 10-day custody of the NIA. It said that the Indian Hindutva government, while violating international laws, is not listening to the global calls to stop human rights violations in IIOJK.

The report maintained that the United Nations must take notice of grave rights abuses in the occupied territory and hold the Indian troops and all its men in uniform as well as the Indian government accountable for their crimes in the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that India wants to crush the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle with military might. He appealed to the world human rights organizations to impress upon New Delhi to stop violating the basic rights of the detainees.

He said people’s struggles for the realization of their political will can never be crushed through force, illegal detentions and the use of military might. He added that the Kashmiris would stay united and would continue their struggle till the ongoing freedom movement reached its logical conclusion. He said all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, including the Kashmir dispute, can be resolved through meaningful dialogue.—KMS