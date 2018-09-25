Indian troops martyr three more youth in occupied Kashmir

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Sopore town, today. The fresh killings have raised the number of martyred youth to 14 since Thursday.

The troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation in Tujjer Sharief area of the town. The authorities suspended mobile internet services and ordered closure of all educational institutions in Sopore.

The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has appealed to the Kashmiri people to stage complete boycott of the upcoming election drama to frustrate India’s nefarious designs of using these polls as a political tool to mislead the world community. The leadership met at Syed Ali Gilani’s Hyderpora residence in Srinagar to discuss the brazen plunder of Kashmir’s economic assets and Indian plans to change the demographic composition of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, normal life remained paralyzed in Bandipore district for the fifth consecutive day today, against the killing of five youth by Indian troops. Two youth were killed on Thursday and three others on Friday in Sumlar area of the district. Shutdown was also observed in Shopian against the killings. Families from Shopian and Kulgam districts refuted the Indian Army’s claim that the youth were foreign militants and were killed in an encounter with the troops. They said that the martyrs were their sons and relatives who were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation.

The nursing students of Soura Institute of Medical Science staged a protest demonstration at Press Enclave in Srinagar to press for the release of their classmate Muhammad Iqbal Rathar. Iqbal was arrested by the Indian police on Srinagar-Jammu a few days ago when he was on his way to Jammu to visit his ailing father.

On the other hand, Indian police arrested Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami Chairman, Nisar Hussain Rathar during a raid on his house and lodged him in Central Jail, Srinagar.

Unidentified persons set on fire a panchayat house in Matrigam Tikri area of Bandipora district.—KMS

