The Indian policemen assaulted two revenue officials, including a naib tehsildar, in Ramban district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the incident led to a fervent protest by their fellow col-leagues and clerical staff at Sanasar office in the district.

The naib tehsildar and his subordinate patwari were purportedly roughed up and confined to their office at Sanasar by an agitated police party. The police were apparently incensed over the removal of some tents on a piece of land previously occupied by the force.

The police last year had sought the transfer of this land from the revenue department, but their application was denied. They were instructed to vacate the parcel. When the police failed to comply, revenue department employees seized the tents and boards installed by the police.

This incident triggered protests by revenue employees outside the deputy commissioner’s office and demanded action against the guilty police personnel.—KMS