KARACHI – A flight of Indian airlines made an emergency landing at the Karachi airport on Thursday after a passenger developed health complications.

The flight was heading to Indian city of Hyderabad from Jeddah when captain contacted the Karachi Air Traffic Controller to seek permission for landing for medical emergency.

The Pakistani officer granted permission on humanitarian grounds. When a medical team at the airport examined the woman passenger after landing of flight, it pronounced her dead.

After completing the legal procedure, the flight again took off from the Jinnah International Airport at 6:10 am along with the dead body.

This is not the first time an Indian flight has made an emergency landing at Pakistani airports as the Pakistani authorities have been allowed them for landing in the past for various reasons.