India thump Pakistan to qualify for Champions Trophy semifinals

DUBAI – India beat Pakistan by six wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday evening to qualify for the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy.

It was Pakistan’s second defeat in as many matches in the tournament after they went down to New Zealand in the opening match by 60 runs.

After opting to bat first, Pakistan were dismissed for 241 in 49.4 overs. Saud Shakeel coming to bat at number three top-scored for the side with a 76-ball 62, which included five boundaries. Captain Mohammad Rizwan was other notable run-getter, scoring 46 off 108 balls, hitting three fours.

For India, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets, while Hardik Pandya bagged two wickets.

In turn, Virat Kohli’s unbeaten century led India to a six-wicket win with 45 balls to spare. Kohli’s innings included seven fours, which came off 111 balls faced. Shreyas Iyer (56, 67b, 5x4s, 1×6) and Shubman Gill (46, 52b, 7x4s) were other contributors with the bat.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi grabbed two wickets, while Abrar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah snapped a wicket each.

Pakistan will now play Bangladesh in their final group match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday, 27 February.