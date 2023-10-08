Two days after banning Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party led by jailed leader Shabbir Shah, the India’s Ministry of Home Affairs delegated powers to the J&K administration to order seizure of its funds, properties and assets under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act-1967.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the MHA, today, issued a notification empowering the J&K administration to order seizure of funds, properties and assets of the Hurriyat organisation.

The notification states that, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 42 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Indian government directs that all powers exercisable by it under section 7 and section 8 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act-1967 shall also be exercised by the J&K administration in relation to the banned outfit.—KMS