Posters have appeared in different areas of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir reading that India cannot break the will of Shabbir Ahmad Shah and other APHC leaders by putting them behind bars.

The posters were pasted by APHC and different other groups in Srinagar, Baramulla, Pulwama, Ganderbal and other areas of the occupied territory. Senior APHC Shabbir Ahmed is currently lodged in New Delhi’s Tihar jail.

The posters read that India is using mean tactics to intimidate the leadership into submission, but New Delhi would not succeed in its ulterior motives.

“Even on the gallows, we will declare that Kashmir is a dispute”, the posters said and added that the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and their leadership would not surrender their freedom.

Major regional opposition political parties in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir held a joint sit-in protest in Jammu against the assault on fundamental rights in the territory besides highlighting other burning issues confronting the people.

According to Kashmri Media Service, over one dozen main opposition parties including National Conference, Congress, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), CPI-M, Awami National Conference, Panthers Party, Aam Admi Party, JK People Movement, Rashtriya Janta Dal, Shiv Sena, Akali Dal-A besides several social organizations participated in the day-long protest sit-in held at Maharaja Hari Singh Park in the Jammu city the other day.

Prominent among those who joined the protest included IIOJK Congress chapter president Vikar Rasool Wani, working president Raman Bhalla, chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, CPI-M leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, Awami National Conference senior vice president Muzaffar Shah, senior NC leader Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, NC provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta and senior PDP leaders Abdul Hamid Chowdhary and FirdousTak.

While addressing the gathering, the leaders said that the basic objective behind the sit-in protest is to seek restoration of democracy in IIOJK besides highlighting other burning issues confronting the general public. “We want revocation of orders related to Property Tax, smart meters; employment to unemployed youth, regularisation of all daily wagers in all departments……and safeguards of land and employment in favour of citizens of Jammu and Kashmir,” they added.

On the occasion, Congress leaders Vikar Rasool Wani and Raman Bhalla said, “People here are frustrated with draconian policies being followed by the present dispensation and hence want early elections. But BJP due to fear of losing elections is deferring it. People through the LAHDC Kargil election results have expressed their desire and also a clear message for the BJP and its government, both at Centre [New Delhi] and in J&K. The government will have to listen to their voice”.—KMS