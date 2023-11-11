The special court granted permission on Friday to five members each of ousted premier Imran Khan and former federal minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s families to attend cypher case proceedings, which are being held in-camera in Adiala Jail.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairperson Imran’s family members are expected to attend the next hearing while Qureshi’s wife and daughter were present for the proceedings on Friday. The Federal Investigation Agency produced three witnesses before the court. However, due to the absence of senior defence lawyer Salman Safdar the case could not proceed. The next hearing is slated for November 14, at 9:00am. The court directed all three witnesses to appear before it at the next hearing.

Meanwhile, the court directed the superintendent of Adiala jail to permit the PTI chief to speak to his sons once a week. Speaking to the media following the hearing, prosecutor Shah Khawar said the hearing was adjourned till November 14 due to the absence of the defence lawyer.

The accused had previously raised objections on the room where the hearing was being held, he said. Today the hearing was held in the prison’s community hall, he added.